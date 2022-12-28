Lyon: To draw attention to the tense situation in his country, an Iranian residing in France committed suicide in the southeastern city of Lyon.

The 38-year-old Mohammad Moradi drowned himself in the Rhone River which flows through the city. The police found his body late on Monday.

A source familiar with the case told AFP, that authorities tried to resuscitate him on the river bank but were unsuccessful.

‘Want to draw world’s attention to Iran’s issues’

Moradi posted a video of him explaining the reason behind his decision to take his own life on social media.

The video was shared by Iran-based journalist Masih Alinejad.

He began the video by saying, “This a recording for my suicide. I will be drowned in this (Rhone) river when you watch this video.”

He went on to say, “This is not a suicide for personal reasons. The purpose is to get the attention of the EU, western countries and societies to Iran’s issues. I am no longer going to continue living this miserable life in Iran or outside of Iran.”

Devastating 💔#Mohammad_Moradi, an Iranian living in France, recorded this video before committing suicide. He asked the world not to be indifferent to the situation in Iran. “I’d rather die than see my compatriots miserable in Iran” Rest In Peace #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/pKWZr6kEYL — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 27, 2022

“The police are attacking people, we have lost a lot of sons and daughters, we have to do something,” he said in the video.

Moradi also made a comparison between France and Iran by saying that he makes a “decent living” in the former country and said that people are “very civilised and understanding.”

He claimed that the police and politicians in France are more cooperative and “reasonable than the ones in Iran.”

Moradi ended the video by asking fellow Iranians to be “joyous because victory is near.”

Prosecutors launch probe

Prosecutors in Iran have launched a probe to investigate the “theory of suicide in view in particular of the messages posted by the person concerned on social networks announcing his intention,” according to a report by France24.

Iranian community mourns death

Moradi’s death has left the city shocked with many holding rallies to honour him at the banks of Rhone.

A local Iranian from Lyon told AFP, “Mohammad Moradi killed himself to make the voice of revolution heard in Iran. Our voice is not carried by Western media.”

Members of the Iranian community living in Lyon said that Moradi was employed at a restaurant and had been living in Lyon for three years.

