‘Not eternal’: Pope Francis says vow of celibacy can be revised to drop marriage, sex ban on priests

Vatican City: Pope Francis has suggested that priests would be able to have sex soon as the practice of celibacy is not “eternal.”

In an interview with Argentinian media outlet InfoBae, Pope Francis said that while celibacy in the priesthood is a “gift from God,” it is also a “provisional” observed mostly by Western churches.

“There is no contradiction for a priest to marry. Celibacy in the Western Church is a temporary prescription,” the 86-year-old pope said.

He added, “It is not eternal like priestly ordination, which is forever.”

During the interview, the pope was also asked if lifting the ban on sex would increase the number of people signing up for priesthood.

“I don’t think so. Here in the (Roman) Curia we have one — just today I met him — who has his wife and his son” with him,” he answered.

When asked if the doctrine of celibacy can be revised, Pope Francis said, “Yes, yes. In fact, everyone in the Eastern Church is married, or those who want to. There they make a choice. Before ordination, (they have) the choice to marry or to be celibate.”

Has celibacy always been a rule?

According to a historian named Hilary Carey from Newcastle University, England celibacy only became a law in the 12th century.

It was a result of a power struggle between the Church and the state. By keeping the priests celibate, it was thought, the Church could make sure its property does not get lost through marriages.

Currently, the Vatican enforces celibacy among priests by citing the example set by Jesus.

Can end to celibacy result in a drop in child sex abuse cases?

In recent years, calls to drop the rule of celibacy in order to reduce the number of child abuse cases have grown.

The German Synod recently voted in favour of a resolution requestion the Pope to end the obligation for priests to celibate.

According to a Telegraph report, as compared to the Western Church, Eastern Church has reported far less number of sex abuse cases. The Eastern Church allows priests to marry and have children.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.