‘Not enough to even subsidise a bowl of noodles’: Beijing’s $6 monthly handout to offset inflation irks residents

Beijing: In a bid to offset the effects of inflation, China’s capital Beijing will hand out a $6 monthly cash subsidy to low-income residents at a time when the country is facing an unprecedented hike in food prices.

The announcement, however, has not been well received by people with many saying the amount is too low and can only subsidise “a cup of noodles.”

According to Xinhua state news agency, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform will start giving 40 Chinese yuan to around 300,000 people from the end of February.

‘Is it even enough for one meal?’

Residents have slammed the government for announcing a subsidy that is too low to even buy one meal in Beijing.

One user on Weibo – China’s microblogging platform – said, “40…is it even enough to cover the transport fare required to collect the money?”

“Is it enough for one meal in Beijing?” asked another user.

One comment read, “40 yuan? Are you serious? [When] the low-income people take the subway to collect the money and then they return, they lose 8 yuan.”

“Is it like an insult? [The amount] just subsidizes a bowl of noodles,” said another disgruntled user.

Meanwhile, several users suggested that the amount should be 40 Chinese yuan per day instead of per month which would allow residents to accumulate 1,200 yuan or $175 a month.

China’s rising inflation

Official statistics suggest that China’s consumer price index rose by 2.1 per cent in January as compared to the previous year.

While food prices have jumped 6.2 per cent, with pork and fruit prices going up by 13.1 per cent and 11.8 per cent respectively.

The price rise has been associated with the Chinese Lunar New Year and the scrapping of the zero-Covid policy.

According to Business Insider, Beijing’s inflation outpaced the nation’s with prices rising 6.6 per cent in January.

