'Not an era of war': PM Modi reiterates India's stance on Ukraine war
Calling for an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s stance that the conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy during his speech at a joint sitting of the US Congress.
“This is not an era of war but of dialogue and diplomacy. We all must do what we can to stop bloodshed and human suffering,” PM Modi said.
PM Modi’s comments to the US Congress came after he and President Joe Biden participated in a joint news conference at the White House following their bilateral dialogue and declared that India is prepared to help in every way it can to bring about peace in Ukraine.
According to Biden, the two leaders discussed their joint efforts to lessen the humanitarian catastrophes caused by Russia’s ruthless conflict in Ukraine and to preserve the fundamental tenets of the UN Charter regarding sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Following their meeting, the two presidents released a joint statement in which they expressed their profound sorrow over the crisis in Ukraine and lamented its awful and sad humanitarian effects.
The leaders emphasised the war’s grave and worsening effects on the world economy, notably those on the security of food, fuel, and energy.
