Not all British soldiers were in agreement to fight war in Afghanistan: Prince Harry

London: Some British troops, according to the Duke of Sussex, were not “necessarily” supportive of military operations in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry spoke with novelist and therapist Gabor Maté in a live-streamed interview about his deployments to Afghanistan.

The duke responded to Maté’s claim that he did not back the west during the conflict by saying: “One of the reasons why so many people in the United Kingdom were not in favour of our troops was because they believed that everyone who was enlisting was in favour of the fighting.

“But no, once you join up, you follow the instructions.

“There were many of us who weren’t necessarily in agreement or disagreement, but you were carrying out your mission and following your instructions.”

The duke also explained how it would not have been feasible for him to remain in the UK as a member of the royal family and maintain his mental health while also providing his wife and their two children with a loving home.

In 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan, quit their jobs as working royals and moved to southern California. Since then, they have established there.

In his remarks on Saturday, he took caution to avoid pointing the finger at any particular person for the breakdown of the family.

However, his remarks comparing his move to America to a life-saving escape from a toxic, hostile, and occasionally racist “containment” won’t do much to ease the tensions with his father King Charles and brother Prince William that have grown since the release of his candid autobiography Spare in January.

This week, it was claimed that Charles had kicked Harry and Meghan out of Frogmore Cottage, the UK residence the late Queen had given them as a gift.

“I’ve acquired a lot, but I’ve also lost a lot,” Harry told Maté as they sat across from each other in oversized armchairs in front of a roaring log fire, “I just can’t fathom how that would have been possible back in that environment to see my kids growing up here the way that they are,” he said.

British veterans criticised the Duke of Sussex’s assertion in January that he had killed 25 Taliban soldiers while serving with the British army in Afghanistan and cautioned the high-profile admission could increase the risk to his personal security in light of previous statements he had made regarding serving in combat in Afghanistan.

