North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows for more 'practical, offensive' war deterrence

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called on Tuesday for the country’s war deterrence to be “more practical and offensive” in order to counter what it called aggressive moves by the United States and South Korea, reported Korean Central News Agency.

Kim made the remark during an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission to discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s deterrent in order to “cope with the escalating moves of the US imperialists and the South Korean puppet traitors to unleash a war of aggression,” according to KCNA.

North Korea has reacted angrily to a recent series of joint military exercises conducted by the allies, which were designed to prepare for “all-out war” and forced Pyongyang to consider “powerful practical action,” including military options, reported Reuters.

Kim directed that the country’s war deterrence be strengthened with “increasing speed” and in a “more practical and offensive” manner.

The meeting “discussed practical matters and measures for machinery to prepare various military action proposals that the enemy has no means and ways of counteraction,” according to the statement.

Since March, South Korean and US forces have held annual springtime exercises, including air and sea drills involving a US aircraft carrier and B-1B and B-52 bombers, as well as their first large-scale amphibious landing drills in five years, reported Reuters.

North Korea has also conducted a number of military exercises in recent weeks, including the unveiling of new, smaller nuclear warheads, the testing of a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone, and the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking anywhere in the United States.

With inputs from agencies

