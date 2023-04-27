North Korean nuclear attack on US or allies would finish Kim’s regime, says Biden

US President Joe Biden has warned North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that his regime would be over if he dared to launch a nuclear attack on the United States or any of its allies. The warning comes as the US launches new efforts in tandem with South Korea to counter Pyongyang’s nuclear build-up.

“A nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies or partners — is unacceptable and will result in the end of whatever regime were to take such an action,” Biden told reporters on Wednesday accompanied by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The United States on Wednesday also announced it would strengthen the deterrence it provides South Korea against nuclear threats, including a plan to deploy nuclear-armed submarines to the country for the first time in decades.

The South Korean President on his part reiterated that peace on the peninsula could only come through force and that US nuclear arsenal would play a key role in a counterattack in case North Korea used its nuclear weapons against the South.

Both the leaders also agreed to establish a nuclear consultative group to improve coordination, share information on strategic weapons cooperation, and hold more joint military exercises to build an effective deterrence to North Korea’s nuclear threats. The US has also got a pledge from Seoul to honour commitments to not pursue its own atomic arsenal.

“We’re not going to be stationing nuclear weapons on the peninsula, but we will have visits to ports, visits of nuclear submarines and things like that,” Biden said. “We are not walking away from that.”

In recent months, North Korea has intensified its missile tests and political analysts believe it is seeking to further expand its nuclear arsenal, after decades of diplomacy did not yield results. Recent tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) have raised the threat that North Korean nuclear weapons could now reach US territory.

Biden also waved off concerns about his health as he embarks on a bid for re-election in 2024, telling the media that he felt good. He also called opponent Donald Trump a “danger” to US democracy.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.