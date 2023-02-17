North Korea threatens unprecedented action over allied military drills
'The North's foreign ministry also said it would consider additional military action if the U.N. Security Council, under the influence of the United States, continues to pressure Pyongyang.
Seoul: Accusing the allies of raising tensions in the region, North Korea Friday threatened to take “unprecedentedly constant, strong responses” if South Korea and the United States go ahead with planned military drills.
The statement came as South Korea and the United States gear up for annual military exercises as part of efforts to better counter North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats,” Reuters quoted state media KCNA as saying.
The allies will stage tabletop exercises in Washington next week aimed at improving operations of American nuclear assets and hold regular springtime Freedom Shield drills next month in South Korea, Seoul’s defence ministry said on Friday.
