North Korea says it will 'continue necessary actions' as G7 calls for denuclearisation

Pyongyang: Standing firm on its position on nuclear weapons, North Korea said that it will “continue necessary actions” until the US and its allies stop threatening Pyongyang militarily.

Soon after the US and other Group of Seven countries condemned North Korea’s April 13 test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, Pyongyang issued a statement criticising the United States and other Group of Seven countries.

Choe accused the G7 countries of illegally interfering in North Korea’s internal affairs by demanding denuclearisation, saying Pyongyang will take strong action if they attempt to violate its sovereignty and fundamental interests, KCNA said.

G7 foreign ministers on Tuesday demanded North Korea “refrain” from further nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches, warning of a “robust” response after talks in Japan.

“We demand North Korea refrain from any other destabilising or provocative actions, including any further nuclear tests or launches that use ballistic missile technology,” the top diplomats said in a statement.

With inputs from agencies

