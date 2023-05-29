North Korea notifies Japan of its intentions to launch satellite in coming days

North Korea has informed neighbouring Japan that it intends to launch a satellite in the coming days, which might be Pyongyang’s first military reconnaissance satellite.

The coast guard of Japan stated that the launch window was between 31 May and 11 June and that the launch might affect waterways in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea, and east of the Philippines’ Luzon Island.

The Japanese coast guard issued a warning to ships sailing through the region during the launch window. Japan’s coast guard organises and transmits marine safety information throughout East Asia, presumably why it received North Korea’s alert.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed officials to do their utmost to gather and analyze information related to the launch and inform people about it, according to his office.

Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviewed a finished military spy satellite at the country’s aerospace centre and approved an unspecified future action plan for its launch.

North Korea’s past launches have demonstrated an ability to deliver a satellite into space, but there are questions about the satellite’s capability. Analysts say the device displayed in state media appeared too small and crudely designed to support high-resolution imagery.

Launching a satellite into space would use long-range missile technology banned by past UN Security Council resolutions. The UN viewed the North’s past launches of Earth observation satellites as a disguised test of its long-range missile technology because ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles often share similar bodies, engines and other components.

