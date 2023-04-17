North Korea holds grand ceremony to celebrate building of 10,000 new homes in Pyongyang, Kim Jong Un joins the party

Pyongyang: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un joined a ceremony held to celebrate the building of 10,000 new modern homes in Pyongyang’s Hwasong District.

According to a report by the state news agency KCNA, along with Kim, the ceremony saw the attendance of several senior leaders of the government including the premier of the cabinet Kim Tok Hun.

Calling the milestone “another luxurious street of socialism full of the people’s happiness”, KCNA reported that the completion of the project comes two months after Kim broke ground in February on another housing project.

Two years ago, North Korea vowed to build and deliver more than 50,000 new apartments in the capital over the course of five years.

Since then, North Korea said it has moved forward with a series of construction projects, some of which are still ongoing amid foreign suspicion of food shortages.

Kim said the housing project is a long-cherished plan being pushed forward as a “top priority” by the Workers’ Party of Korea and the state and he reaffirmed his idea to make Pyongyang a “world-famous” city, according to KCNA.

In February, Kim had “personally pressed the blast button” and congratulated construction workers at a groundbreaking ceremony for the housing project.

With inputs from agencies

