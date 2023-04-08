North Korea claims to have tested underwater strategic weapon system test
After revealing a new underwater drone system meant to perform covert assaults in enemy seas, the government tested another type of nuclear-capable unmanned underwater attack weapon named 'Haeil-2'
Seoul: North Korea conducted an undersea strategic weapon system test from 4 April to 7 April, according to official media KCNA on Saturday.
After revealing a new underwater drone system meant to perform covert assaults in enemy seas, the government tested another type of nuclear-capable unmanned underwater attack weapon named “Haeil-2.”
“The test perfectly proved the reliability of the underwater strategic weapon system and its fatal attack ability,” the North’s state news agency said.
North Korea has ramped up its military activities in recent weeks in a show of force against the United States and South Korea that conduct joint military drills.
It unveiled new, smaller nuclear warheads and fired an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking anywhere in the United States.
