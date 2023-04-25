North Dakota governor signs near total abortion ban

Washington, United States: A measure that outlaws practically all abortions in the sparsely populated Midwest US state of North Dakota was signed into law by the state’s governor on Monday.

In a statement, Republican Governor Doug Burgum claimed that “this bill clarifies and refines existing state law” whose applicability was brought into play last year when the conservative-dominated Supreme Court eliminated federal protections to abortion access.

Immediately after being passed, the new law, according to Burgum, “reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state.”

With just a few exceptions, all abortions are currently illegal in North Dakota from the moment of conception, especially if the mother’s health is at risk due to the pregnancy.

An exception is also provided if the pregnancy results from a case of rape or incest, but only if the embryo is six or less weeks old when many women do not realize they are pregnant.

North Dakota, with a strong conservative majority, has nearly 800,000 residents. Since the Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision, around 15 states have banned abortion.

On 13 April, the Florida legislature banned the procedure beyond six weeks of pregnancy, a law described as “extreme and dangerous” by the White House — although the measure has not yet gone into effect while the state’s Supreme Court reviews its abortion laws.

The US Supreme Court last Friday ruled to maintain access for the time being to an abortion pill used for more than half of abortions in the country, suspending restrictions ordered by lower courts and offering temporary respite to abortion rights advocates.

