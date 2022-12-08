Tehran: “Nobody has a normal life under the control of the Islamic Republic,” says Roya Piraei, whose mother Minoo Majidi was killed in anti-hijab protests in Iran.

Roya, 25, hails from Kermanshah, Iran. On 20 September, Minoo Majidi was chanting slogans with other protestors when security forces on motorbikes shot her at close range. She reportedly died with 167 shotgun pellets in her back, TIME reported.

After Minoo Majidi’s funeral, Roya left the country for her safety. She says her mother’s demise was “like a hurricane, it took away everything.”

“I think I have been buried with her,” she added, while speaking from France.

While asked what was it like growing up in Iran, Roya told TIME, “I’m not saying that I had a normal life. Nobody has a normal life under the control of the Islamic Republic. But I really appreciated my family, because I never felt like I should be something that I’m not around them. I was free to think and do what I liked. The pressure was more from society, from the government. Before all this happened, I was really close to my family. I felt so blessed. Through all this darkness (of) what the Islamic Republic did to our society, we had each other, we loved each other.”

The nationwide protests across Iran began over the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurdish woman charged with wearing her headscarf improperly.

