New Delhi: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Carolyn R Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K Barry Sharpless “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.”

The official Twitter handle of the Nobel Prize announced their decision in a series of tweets.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences revealed that Barry Sharpless is only the fifth person to be awarded two Nobel Prizes. “Barry Sharpless has just become the fifth individual to be awarded two Nobel Prizes. He follows in the footsteps of double Nobel Prize laureates John Bardeen, Marie Skłodowska Curie, Linus Pauling and Frederick Sanger. Sharpless was awarded the chemistry prize in 2001 and 2022,” the tweet read.

The prize amount is 10 million Swedish kronor which will be shared equally between the Laureates.

Barry Sharpless wins the Nobel twice

The Nobel Prize, in a statement, stated that the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2022 is about making difficult processes easier. "Barry Sharpless and Morten Meldal have laid the foundation for a functional form of chemistry – click chemistry – in which molecular building blocks snap together quickly and efficiently. Carolyn Bertozzi has taken click chemistry to a new dimension and started utilising it in living organisms," the statement read.

Nobel Committee for Chemistry's statement

“This year’s Prize in Chemistry deals with not overcomplicating matters, instead working with what is easy and simple. Functional molecules can be built even by taking a straightforward route,” said Johan Aqvist, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

Barry Sharpless, Morten Medldal and Carolyn Bartozzi's contribution to Chemistry

In 2000, Barry coined the concept of click chemistry, which is a form of simple and reliable chemistry, where reactions occur quickly and unwanted by-products are avoided.

Subsequently Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless presented the copper catalysed azide-alkyne cycloaddition which is now in widespread use.

Carolyn Bertozzi developed click reactions that work inside living organisms. Her bioorthogonal reactions take place without disrupting the normal chemistry of the cell.

