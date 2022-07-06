'No wonder dinosaurs became extinct': Twitter reacts to dinosaur beach race in Japanese town

The unique dinosaur race was organised by a local revitalisation group at Sunset Beach Asamushi. As per NHK, about 130 people from all over Japan participated in the race with their own Tyrannosaurus Rex costume

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many festivals and events being cancelled in Japan, which in turn has led to places like the northern city of Aomori suffering from the consequences. To revitalise the town’s beach and encourage people to participate in a fun activity, a group organised the most unique race possible- a dinosaur beach race.

Yes, it’s true. Videos circulating on social media show people all dressed up in their dinosaur costumes participating in the event. As per NHK, about 130 people from all over Japan participated in the race with their own Tyrannosaurus Rex costume.

Watch:

A video posted by NHK shows the participants warming up together in their dinosaur costumes. The runners can be seen competing in a playful yet intense manner. Several people tripped on their way to the finish line, making it a close-won encounter. Many people were seen applauding the competitors. The videos of the participants running on the beach in their colourful dinosaur costumes has prompted a variety of reactions on social media. Here are some of them: “No wonder dinosaurs became extinct... had trouble keeping their heads on straight,” wrote a user.

Several people found the video hilarious.

Some people were appreciative of the organisers.

The unique dinosaur race was organised by a local revitalisation group at Sunset Beach Asamushi in the northern town. Kasai Emi, a member of the organizing group, said the organisers wanted to host something fun after the pandemic forced the cancellation of many events. She was also grateful that people from across the country had taken part in the race.

According to NHK, “the race was held in three categories: runners in elementary school and younger, those in junior high school to adults under the age of 40, and people aged 40 years and older.”

