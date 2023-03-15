New Delhi: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has said the party will not engage in any talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as ‘she does not keep her commitments’.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, BNP member Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “We will not engage in any talks with her. Why should we hold a dialogue with her when she does not keep her word? That is why we did not talk about dialogue for once.”

“Will never have talks with those who put BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in jail before the election in a false case for no reason,” he added.

Awami League hits out at BNP

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader had last month said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies want to turn Bangladesh into a state like Afghanistan.

In a report in the Dhaka Tribune, Quader said, “Allowing the BNP to assume power and letting Bangladesh turn into Afghanistan is the same thing,” he said in a discussion in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi in the capital, marking 54th anniversary of Bangladesh Mahila Awami League.”

“This is the party whose hands were stained with the blood of 26,000 AL leaders and activists,” he said, questioning why BNP would be allowed to go to state power as it established militancy in the country.

BNP demands for caretaker government

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Bangladesh’s capital in December 2022 to demand the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and install a caretaker before the next general elections expected to be held in early 2024.

Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, which returned to power in 2018 for the third consecutive time, have repeatedly ruled out the Opposition’s demand, saying a caretaker government goes against the spirit of the country’s constitution.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.