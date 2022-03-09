No Smoking Day: Here's everything you need to know about history and significance

The main reason to observe this day is to spread awareness and educate people about the adverse impacts of tobacco on their health through cigarettes and other means.

The second Wednesday in the month of March is celebrated as No Smoking Day across the world. The day is celebrated to help those who wish to quit smoking as well as to raise awareness about the implications of smoking on an individual's health.

This year No Smoking Day will be celebrated on 9 March. The main reason to observe this day is to spread awareness and educate people about the adverse impacts of tobacco on their health through cigarettes and other means.

The day is observed to spread awareness about the impact of first hand and second-hand smoking in the lives of people. On the occasion of No Smoking Day, let's have a look at the history and significance of this occasion.

History:

No Smoking Day was first observed in the year 1984 in the Republic of Ireland on Ash Wednesday. It was on this day that the clergy determined that giving up cigarettes will be a good thing for Lent. Over the course of years. the day of No Smoking has seen a shift and is now observed on the second Wednesday in the month of March.

It was during the 1920s that medical reports linked smoking to cancer and other severe diseases. Since then, several initiatives have taken been started across the world to convince smokers to quit their habit.

Significance:

No Smoking Day is observed and celebrated to help people to quit smoking. The day is also important to educate individuals that how quitting this habit can help save lives. Second-hand smoking results in around 1.2 million premature deaths each year, according to data by the World Health Organization.

Both passive and active smoking lead to many serious respiratory diseases and cardiovascular problems. If first-hand smoking stops, it can also save the lives of those impacted by passive smoking. Quitting smoking also gradually helps in healing the health of one's heart and lungs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.