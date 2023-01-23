'No scope to stop education for women in the name of Islam': Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said women’s education is important for the development of any government. Hasina added that her government will turn Bangladesh into a developed nation taking the country’s women along with it.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, Sheikh Hasina hit out at the Afghanistan government and said, there is no scope to stop the education for women in the name of Islam.

“Islam has never ever been an obstacle for women’s education. Stopping education for them is not acceptable at all,” she said.

Meanwhile, drawing global criticism for putting a host of restrictions, including ban on education for women in Afghanistan, the ruling Taliban has now allowed girls to pursue primary education in government and private schools.

In a notification in early January, Taliban’s Ministry of education stated that it will now allow girls till sixth grade to continue their studies.

But the announcement comes with a condition. Taliban asked officials to open schools and education centres for girls below sixth grade and asked that all those attending classes should observe Islamic dressing.

Though the decision brings some cheer among girls in Afghanistan, the ban on women’s education in middle school and high school as well as restrictions from most jobs for females in the country remain effective.

Last month, the Taliban government cracked down on women’s education with the higher education ministry ordering indefinite ban on university education for women in Afghanistan.

The regime has also banned girls from middle and high school, restricted women from most employment and even made it mandatory to wear head-to-toe clothing while stepping out in public.

Women are not allowed travel without a male relative and are also prevented from visiting parks and gyms.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.