'No room' in my city, says New York Mayor Eric Adams as migrants influx overwhelm resources

Los Angeles: Mayor of New York Eric Adams on Sunday said that there is “no room” for migrants in the city during one of his travels to the Mexican border city of El Paso in Texas.

A Democrat leader, Adams has been critical of US President Joe Biden’s administration, according to Reuters. He said, “Now is the time for the national government to do its job,” referring to the immigrant crisis at America’s southern border.

Lately, busloads of migrants are being shipped to New York, America’s most populated city, by Republican-run states. This aggravated a housing crisis in New York and has worsened the homelessness crisis in the city.

Mayor Adams has claimed that the rapid influx of migrants can cost the city as much as $2 billion and this comes at a time when New York is already facing a major budget shortfall.

Rural New York Community faces influx

Residents of a small New York Community called Jamestown, located on the western side of the city, are witnessing an influx of illegal immigrants and some residents fear that their entry can overwhelm the resources of the municipality.

At least 35 migrants have arrived in Jamestown and more are on their way. Chautauqua County Hispanic Community Council President Max Martin said, according to Fox News, “The Colombians are already here and more are coming. What is the government going to do about it? They need housing and transportation or be allowed to work and get a driver’s license.”

Martin believes that many migrants “will have to work illegally to survive” and might be given face Social Security numbers and cards.

“I worry they may be forced to turn to crime like selling drugs,” Martin added.

Republican New York State Senator George Borrello who represents Jamestown told The Washington Post, “If a city of 8 million people can be overwhelmed by a couple of thousand migrants, imagine what a couple hundred can do to overwhelm a small rural community upstate?”

“It wouldn’t take many migrants to overwhelm the system,” he added.

