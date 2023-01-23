No power, no water: Looted by China, neglected by Pakistan, Balochistan almost a wasteland

Islamabad: When it comes to Balochistan, one of the four provinces of Pakistan, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government and the country’s closest ally China appear to be on the same page — one which is not in favour of the Baluch people.

While on one hand China is excavating Balochistan, the treasure trove of natural resources, despite it being an impoverished area with a per capita GDP below USD 1,000, the Pakistan government itself is depriving people in the province of basic needs like electricity and drinking water.

Balochistan: Politics’ favourite child

Balochistan has been neglected by Punjab-based politics for a long, which has resulted in regional development anomalies across the country and which has been at the heart of the Baluch freedom movement of Pakistan. Added to these infrastructural woes, there have been numerious instances of Pakistan Army atrocities on Baluch people.

Recently, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Balochistan and resolved to thwart attempts by “foreign-sponsored and supported” elements to destabilise the region. His visit to the province came after a string of terror attacks of various natures in the region in the last couple of months.

Last month, at least seven deadly bomb blasts were reported in Balochistan, in which five Pakistani Army soldiers were killed and more than a dozen others were injured.

“We are aware of the nefarious designs of external enemies of Pakistan to disturb the hard earned peaceful environment in Balochistan,” Munir said during his visit.

Power Outage

On Monday, a major power outage gripped Pakistan due to a “frequency variation” in the national grid, leaving millions of people in large parts of the country, including Balochistan, without electricity.

At least 22 districts of Balochistan were affected by the power outage, according to the Quetta Electricity Supply Company officials. Pakistan’s Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir said electricity across the country would be fully restored by 10 pm.

“Today at 7:34 am, there was unusual voltage and frequency fluctuation in the North-South transmission corridor because of which the national grid’s system frequency was affected and a widespread breakdown was caused,” Dawn quoted Dastgir as saying.

Water Shortage in Balochistan

With most of the water filtration plants installed at different locations in Balochistan going out of order, the province is witnessing an acute shortage of Clean drinking water .

“Only 25 per cent of Balochistan’s dwellers have access to clean drinking water,” The Express Tribune quoted a member of civil society as saying.

Unhappy with the administration, the locals have urged the government to restore the non-functional water plants to ensure the provision of clean drinking water.

After much hue and cry, the government came into action and decided to rehabilitate and restore water filtration plants in the province on an emergency basis so that drinking water can be provided to the general public.

(With inputs from agencies)

