No Pakistan prime minister has completed a full term: A look at when democratically elected leaders have been ousted

Imran Khan, who ascended to the post of Pakistan prime minister in 2018, won't be able to complete his tenure. He joins Zulfikar Bhutto, his daughter Benazir, and Nawaz Sharif as those who were deposed from their seat of power

No prime minister in Pakistan’s 75 years of existence has been able to complete the full five-year term in office.

Imran Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, had hoped to buck this trend. However, he too faces the Pakistan jinx after a no-confidence motion was called against him and the ensuing political crisis with him calling for snap elections and getting the presidential nod for the dissolution of Parliament.

Pakistan has faced several political upheavals, leading to dissolved governments. Here’s a look at how democratically-elected leaders in the neighbouring country have been deposed.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Following Pakistan's defeat to India in the 1971 war, which led to the creation of new nation state — Bangladesh, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto took over the role of president. After the Constitution was passed under special arrangement in 1973, he resigned from the post and became the prime minister of Pakistan.

On the night of 4 July 1977, General Zia-ul-Haq orchestrated Operation Fairplay and deposed Bhutto from power. The Pakistani general on that fateful night ordered the arrest of Bhutto, his ministers and other leaders of both the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan National Alliance.

In a nationally televised address, General Zia announced that the National Assembly and all provincial assemblies were dissolved, and that the Constitution of Pakistan was suspended. Bhutto was subsequently executed, in a judicial assassination, on the orders of the military junta.

Zia-ul-Haq remained in power for 11 years as a dictator. He later died in a plane crash.

Benazir Bhutto

After General Zia-ul-Haq's death in a plane crash in 1988, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's daughter Benazir became the prime minister of Pakistan in 1988. Her elevation made her not only the first female prime minister of Pakistan but also the head of its first civilian government since the dissolution of her father’s government in 1977.

Her rule didn't last long, as then President Ghulam Ishaq Khan, dismissed her government on charges of corruption and other malfeasance and called for new elections.

In 1993, she once again took reins of the country. However, despite making headway in Pakistan’s relations abroad, attracting foreign investment in the country, and implementing social programs, Bhutto continued to face internal troubles and those came to a head in November 1996 when then President Farooq Leghari dismissed her government.

Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif is no stranger from being deposed from his seat of power. He has been Pakistan’s prime minister on three occasions and has been toppled twice from the position.

The first time occurred after he was elected as prime minister in 1990 following Benazir Bhutto’s removal. In 1993, Sharif too was dismissed on grounds similar to those for which Bhutto had been ushered out of office. He was reinstated by the Supreme Court but then resigned under pressure.

Sharif was once again voted to power in 1997. Soon after taking over for the second time, he forced the elimination of the constitutional provision that had enabled his previous dismissal from office.

His second term wasn’t without troubles; the country was facing near bankruptcy and he found himself in conflict with his new army commander, General Pervez Musharraf.

On 12 October 1999, Pervez Musharraf, the country's then-army chief, overthrew Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's administration and took over the reins of power.

“Your armed forces have never, and shall never, let you down,” Musharraf told Pakistanis in a televised address late that night. “We shall preserve the integrity and sovereignty of our country to the last drop of our blood,” he added. “I request you all to remain calm and support your armed forces in the reestablishment of order to pave the way for a prosperous future for Pakistan.”

Nawaz Sharif romped to power for the third time in the 2013 elections. But fate played a cruel game with Sharif and he was disqualified in his last year of power due to his involvement in the Panama papers offshore accounts case. He stepped down on 28 July 2018.

Imran Khan

In the ensuing elections, Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf, won and became the prime minister.

His term too has been full of allegations of corruption, with the Opposition moving a no-confidence motion seeking his ouster, largely on accusations of economic mismanagement.

The bid to oust him reached a high when a government ally, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P), switched allegiance and quit the coalition government.

But Imran Khan delivered his own googly on Sunday when he called for snap elections. In a short address to the nation, Imran Khan asked the people of Pakistan to “Get ready for elections”.

The no-trust motion against him was also dismissed by the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who termed it against the Constitution and rules of Pakistan.

The matter has now reached the Supreme Court of the country. As per a report published by PTI, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, after taking a suo motu cognisance of the current political situation in the country, said that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and the president regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court's order as he adjourned for one day the hearing of the high-profile case.

