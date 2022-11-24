‘No one killed Mahsa Amini, she died’: Iran deputy foreign minister’s stunning claim on India visit

New Delhi: Blaming the Western world for creating an atmosphere of unrest in Iran based on a fictitious narrative, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs on Thursday claimed that 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose death had triggered unprecedented protests in the Islamic Republic, had not been killed but had passed away.

Making the stunning claim, Bagheri Kani who is on a visit to India also pointed a finger at the Western media and alleged that the Western world had been responsible for the killing of Iran’s daughters, who had died in large numbers during the violent protests which engulfed Iran following the death of the young Kurdish woman.

“Mahsa Amini was not killed, she passed away. We have seen the atmosphere that has been created by a section of the western media with regard to the developments in Iran. This atmosphere is baseless and fallacious. We are witnessing the rights of the Iranian nation being violated by these powers.” He also went on to add, “The western regime has been responsible for the killing of Iranian daughters.”

Significantly, the day on which the Iranian minister blamed the West for orchestrating protests in Iran marks the 70th day of the uprising in the Islamic country. Violent protests have rocked Iran in the aftermath of Mahsa Amini’s death who was arrested by the infamous “morality police” of the country for not wearing a hijab and was allegedly found guilty of violating the rigid dress code of Iran. She died three days later in custody after being in a comatose state for some time.

As of 11:30 pm Tehran time on November 23, protests in #Iran have expanded to 250 cities. Over 640 people killed & more than 30,000 arrested by the regime’s forces. The PMOI/MEK has published the names of 503 killed protesters.#IranRevoIution#مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبر pic.twitter.com/cJRhsFr7M9 — People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) November 23, 2022

On Wednesday, protests in Iran spread to nearly 250 cities having begun in September initially in capital Tehran and adjoining areas. So far, over 640 protesters have been killed and 30,000 arrested in the brutal crackdown by the authoritarian regime which followed the uprising led mainly by young women studying in Iran’s universities. The Iranian government has also published the names of 503 protesters, who have been killed in violent clashes with law enforcing agencies.

Pointing out that the Western media does not highlight what is happening currently in Afghanistan, Palestine or Yemen, Bagheri Kani said, “The Western powers don’t talk about the people of Afghanistan, Palestine or Yemen or any human rights violations that they may be facing in their countries. They don’t denounce or condemn their actions. Who are the real killers of these people?” The minister hinted that leading Western nations and the developed countries of the world are actually behind the unrest, strife and political disturbance panning out in Western Asian countries.

On his India visit, Bagheri Kani met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries and other regional issues.

The value of trade between India and Iran stood at 1.71 billion dollars between January and August this year. Previously, Iran had offered either free or discounted freight and delivered oil cargoes at its own risk before United States imposed sanctions and halted Tehran's crude supplies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.