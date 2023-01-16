'No hijab, no rains,' says Iran cleric close to supreme leader Ali Khamenei

Tehran: An Iranian imam blamed women who don’t wear hijab for lack of rainfall in the country that has in turn triggered a water crisis.

Mohammed-Mehdi Hosseini Hamedani, a close aide of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, said that by breaking the mandatory rule of wearing a hijab, women in the Islamic Republic have “caused a lack of precipitation across the country,” according to Iran International.

As Iran continues to be rocked by protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was arrested for allegedly not wearing her headscarf properly, a number of women have given up their hijabs to defy the rules set by the Islamic Republic.

The imam further emphasised that all those who don’t wear a headscarf must be confronted by the state.

“It is not possible to imagine that we are living in an Islamic country when we enter some institutions, shopping malls, pharmacies, etc.!” he said while suggesting that authorities should warn shops and malls to deter the entrance of those women who defy the mandatory hijab rules.

Water crisis in Iran

Two weeks ago, Iranian authorities confirmed that over 270 cities and towns in the country are suffering from an acute water crisis as water levels in dams have dropped to critical levels.

The Chief Executive Officer of Iran Water Company has issued a warning which stated that the price of water would increase in the coming year.

Owing to a severe water shortage, Iran has been facing one of its worst droughts in 50 years, affecting innumerable households, agriculture and livestock farming.

