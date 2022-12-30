'No greater loss...': Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif condoles demise of PM Modi's mother

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother and said that there is “no greater loss than losing one’s mother.”

“There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother,” Sharif tweeted.

PM Modi’s mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Her mortal remains were consigned to flames by PM Modi and his brothers at a crematorium in Gandhinagar.

(With inputs from PTI)

