No further negotiations planned on Black Sea grain deal this week says Ukraine
Ukrainian Black Sea ports were closed following Russia's incursion last year, but access to three of them was restored in July under a deal mediated by the United Nations and Turkey between Moscow and Kyiv
Despite the fact that no further negotiations are scheduled for this week, Ukraine cannot completely rule out the possibility that the agreement for the secure transport of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea would expire on 18 May.
Olha Trofimtseva, an envoy at large for the foreign ministry, stated during a briefing that Ukraine was getting inconsistent messages regarding the deal’s future, the extension of which was addressed during talks in Turkey last week.
“The situation overall (after talks) has not changed much, and we receive quite conflicting information about the grain deal and the possibility of its continuation,” she said.
Moscow has threatened to quit the agreement on 18 May unless a list of demands is met to remove obstacles to Russia’s own grain and fertiliser exports.
“Such a termination, (Russia’s) exit from the grain initiative is possible, but for everyone and primarily for the Russian side that will mean an escalation of the situation and they will complicate their future negotiation position for themselves,” Trofimtseva said.
She said Ukraine had exported 2.5 million tonnes of agricultural goods in April despite a slowdown in the use of the grain corridor.
