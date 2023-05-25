No elections safe from AI, deep fake photos, videos of politicians to become common, warns former Google top boss

Google’s former CEO, Eric Schmidt, has issued a warning that democratic elections are vulnerable to AI interference. Schmidt, who led the tech giant for ten years, expressed concern that during election campaigns, fake images and videos of politicians would likely flood the internet.

This proliferation of AI-generated misinformation will make it difficult for the public to discern what is true, leading to confusion and potential manipulation.

During an interview with Andrew Marr on LBC, Schmidt emphasized that the UK and US were clearly leading the AI race and stressed the importance of determining what is deemed acceptable in a democracy regarding AI regulation.

Schmidt’s remarks come as ministers are preparing measures to safeguard future general elections from AI manipulation, particularly in relation to deep fake technology, which could be exploited by hostile entities.

Notably, Schmidt is the second former executive from Google, which has been accused of engaging in an AI arms race with Microsoft, to highlight the risks associated with this technology.

Dr. Geoffrey Hinton, a renowned British scientist known as the “Godfather of AI,” recently left his position at Google to raise awareness about the potential dangers AI could pose to humanity.

Schmidt, who served as Google’s chief executive from 2001 to 2011 and later as executive chairman, expressed deep concerns about the impact of AI, stating that democratic elections are not immune to its interference.

He described the ability of AI to deceive people as “horrific” and emphasized the widespread use of generative AI to create false images and videos that could cause public confusion. Schmidt stressed the urgent need for solutions to authenticate content, as distinguishing between authentic and manipulated media is currently challenging.

As the UK and US lead the global AI landscape, Schmidt emphasized the necessity of establishing guidelines for AI in a democratic context.

Schmidt’s warning underscores the importance of addressing the potential misuse of AI technology and ensuring its responsible deployment within democratic processes.

