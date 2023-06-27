No Country for Free Intelligence: China's top techie is worried about generative AI, vows to ‘control’ it

The director of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), Zhuang Rongwen, has expressed concerns about the power and potential disruptive impact of generative artificial intelligence (AI). Zhuang highlighted that generative AI could have wide-ranging effects on society and daily life, posing a new challenge for internet governance.

The CAC, which is responsible for generative AI regulation in China, aims to ensure that AI is reliable and controllable.

China’s concern for privacy

Zhuang specifically mentioned concerns about the data used in generative AI, the opaque nature of large language models, and privacy implications. Currently, the CAC has not issued any official permits or licenses for generative AI products in China, despite the trial-based rollout of ChatGPT-style services by Chinese tech companies like Baidu and Alibaba.

Zhuang’s agency has published a list of 41 registered generative AI algorithms as a pre-screening step before official licensing. All generative AI algorithms and products must undergo security testing and review by the CAC before being publicly released.

China desperate to regulate AI

The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a conversational bot, has sparked a global race to develop similar technologies. However, China faces a dilemma as it sees AI as a technology of the future but also seeks to regulate it to prevent the generation of “unwanted” information.

Zhuang emphasized the integration of AI into the real economy to improve traditional industry operations and called for international cooperation in AI research and development.

Daniel Zhang Yong, Alibaba’s outgoing chairman and CEO, echoed Zhuang’s concerns about the responsible development of AI and the need to maintain safety measures in light of the rapid advancements in AI technologies.

