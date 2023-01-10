No body, no crime: UK Man bought cleaning gear, Googled body disposal, but police can't charge him for wife's murder

Massachusetts: The husband of a Missing Massachusetts realtor is under police suspicion of killing his wife after it was revealed that he searched how to ‘dispose of 115-pound woman’s body’ in days surrounding wife’s disappearance.

In the days following his statement that his wife Ana, 39, took a car service to Boston’s Logan International Airport and mysteriously disappeared on January 1, Brian Walshe, 46, a convicted fraudster, displayed unusual behavior, police say.

He forgot to tell police about his trip to Home Depot, where he spent $450 on cleaning products, and that he left his house without his cell phone. He also got lost on the way to his mother’s house.

According to CNN, law enforcement sources claimed that Brian had also looked up how to dismember a body, which led them to change their focus from a missing person case to one in which they suspected mother-of-three Ana may have been murdered.

Ana, who is originally from Serbia, is portrayed in media accounts as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, and speaking with an eastern European accent.

Her husband’s disturbing search history comes as prosecutors revealed in court on Monday that blood was also discovered in the Walshes’ basement during a home search.

Blood was discovered in the basement area, crime services recovered, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland informed the judge. Additionally, a knife was discovered with blood stains on it.

The officers also charged Walshe of allegedly misleading the investigation by lying about his whereabouts around the time Ana went missing.

Walshe, who is married to Ana and has three children between the ages of two and six, told detectives that on January 2, he merely left the house to grab his oldest kid some ice cream.

According to Beland, police discovered video of him entering a Home Depot store in a mask and gloves to purchase a tarpaulin, mops, tape, a bucket, and other cleaning equipment.

He isn’t accused of killing anyone. Walshe submitted a not guilty plea to the accusation against him on Monday.

“He’s charged with misleading investigators by not disclosing he went to a Home Depot,” Walshe’s attorney Tracy Miner stated. His bail was set at $500,000.

Miner also said that Walshe had also alerted Ana’s coworkers, and that day, January 4, they both reported her missing to the police.

According to ride-sharing companies, no one was picked up from the Walshe residence on January 1 according to their records. Local sources claim that even though Ana was claimed to have taken her phone with her, it continued to

ping the home location for the following two days.

Twenty state troopers, three K-9 teams, a search and rescue team, and assistance from State Police aircraft and divers conducted a two-day search of the region around their house in Cohasset, 20 miles southeast of Boston.

Walshe, reportedly is already under house arrest in a seperate wire fraud related to the $80,000 sale of two forgeries of Andy Warhol artworks on eBay in 2018. He pleaded guilty to these crimes in 2021.

Walshe’s counsel claimed that since Ana Walshe began working in Washington, D.C., he had taken on the role of “sole caretaker” for the couple’s three sons.

They added that she had sold the family’s Massachusetts home and bought one in the nation’s capital because “this employment, which came with a big boost in salary and with outstanding health care benefits for her family, necessitates her to work in Washington D.C. for much of the time.”

The complaint continues, “Brian was unable to move with her due to his present legal circumstances.” “Brian and his three sons moved into a home in Cohasset that his mother had rented, and he is now the only person responsible for looking after his sons during the week.”

Ana lived in Washington, D.C., where she worked in the hospitality industry, including at the Willard InterContinental hotel, until being married to Walshe in 2016.

