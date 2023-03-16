'Nithyananda conned me with Kailasa': Newark Mayor Ras Baraka

Newark: New Jersian city of Newark has acknowledged that it was deceived over the course of five days in January when its Mayor Ras Baraka sent an invitation to join a sister city pact with the Hindu nation of Kailasa.

According to reports, the delegates of Kailasa accepted the invitation and a few days later they attended the pact signing event in Newark.

“I pray that our relationship allows us to comprehend cultural, social, and political development and improves the lives of everyone in both places,” Baraka said to a Kailasa delegate in the signing ceremony.

But it came out that Baraka, who had previously appeared on the 1998 album ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ by singer Lauryn Hill, as well as the city council of Newark, had all been duped. Because Kailasa doesn’t exist.

The Newark city council admitted last week that infamous Indian fugitive Swami Nithyananda had conned him.

According to Newark officials, the arrangement to twin with Kailasa had only been in place for six days before it was dissolved as “baseless and void”.

When asked for a reaction, a city spokesperson asserted that no money was exchanged in the pact while adding that even though the incident was unfortunate, the city of Newark remains dedicated to working with people from different cultures in order to enrich each other with connectivity, support, and mutual respect.”

Shakee Merritt, a resident of Newark, later told CBS news he was surprised that “no one in City Hall, not one person did a Google search, so maybe we need a transformation of City Hall ’cause not one person said, let me go and Google search to find out this was a fake city”.

Some Hindu temples can be found in the southern half of India when one searches for “Kailasa” on Google Maps along with a link to a website that describes India as a “ancient enlightened civilization, the great cosmic borderless

Hindu nation” and calls Nithyananda “the Reviver” in the description.

However, Nithyananda is a well-known con man who has been evading the law since 2019 when he was accused of rape and kidnapping.

The charges have been refuted by Nithyananda.

At the same time, Nithyananda declared the founding of Kailasa and asserted ownership of an island off the Ecuadorian shore.

The fugitive guru’s representatives were reportedly present at a Diwali celebration at the British House of Lords, according to a December Guardian story.

The UN declared earlier this month that it would disregard any remarks made by Nithyananda’s representatives at two committee sessions held in Geneva in February.

According to a BBC report, Kailasa representatives took part in discussions on sustainable development and the representation of women in decision-making processes.

The comments made by participants in the first discussion were subsequently deemed “irrelevant to the topic of the general discussion,” according to Vivian Kwok, a media representative for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

She claimed that a statement made at the second meeting “was tangential to the subject at issue”.

