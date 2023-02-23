Nitaj Antani, Ohio’s 1st Hindu & Indian American State Senator, moves to designate October as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’

New Delhi: Nitaj Antani, Ohio’s first Hindu and Indian American State Senator, on Wedneday said that he has introduced a resolution in the Ohio Senate to declare October as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’ to recognise the community’s contributions to the US state.

He said that if passed, Ohio would only become the third state in America to put this recognition into law.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Antani said, “As the 1st Hindu & Indian American State Senator in Ohio & the youngest Hindu & Indian American elected official in the USA, I introduced SB 70 today which designates October as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’ in Ohio, making us only the 3rd state in America to put this in law.”

“Designating October as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’ in Ohio will give Hindu Americans in our state great recognition for our contributions to our state,” Antani, a Republic Party leader, was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

“I am proud to lead this effort in Ohio as part of the national movement to gain this recognition in October. I look forward to working to pass SB 70,” added Atani.

Meanwhile, Antani also condemned a resolution passed by the Seattle City Council on caste discrimination, alleging that the move showed the rise of ‘Hinduphobia’ in the United States.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the ordinance passed by the Seattle City Council. Caste discrimination simply doesn’t exist now,” said Antani.

“Adding it to their non-discrimination policy is Hinduphobic, and is a tool those that are anti-Hindu use to discriminate against Hindus in America, in India, and around the world,” he said.

“Instead of passing this racist policy, Seattle should be passing policies to protect Hindus from discrimination,” he said.

The resolution moved by Kshama Sawant, an upper-caste Hindu, was approved by the Seattle City Council by six to one vote on Tuesday. Seattle has now become the first US city to outlaw caste discrimination.

The ordinance adds “caste” to the city’s anti-discrimination ordinances.

