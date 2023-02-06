A boy from Pennsylvania, United States, has achieved an enormous milestone, graduating high school at the age of nine. David Balogun has been able to finish his schooling due to some accelerated online courses. He has become one of the youngest people ever to graduate high school. Also a member of Mensa, David officially completed his graduation from the Reach Cyber Charter School after he finished the program, while in third grade. David has always loved science and computer programming, as per his parents. The child prodigy is now already enrolled in a community college and gathering credits toward his college degree.

David started school shortly before the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020 and finished with over a 4.0 GPA less than three years later.

The young prodigy told Fox43, “I realized that I was able to graduate at the age of ten or nine as long as I put the effort in, and with the help of my mom, dad and, of course, Reach Cyber Charter School I was able to graduate.” He added that he wanted to achieve this feat because he had the ability to do so. He went on to say that he wants to become an astrophysicist, and study black holes and supernovas.

The official high school diploma hasn’t been handed to David yet, as the ceremony is going to happen in June. Now, as a member of Mensa and a student of Bucks County Community College, the little genius is paying attention to his college classes. Meanwhile, he and his family are looking for the best university to find the best one suited to his needs.

The boy genius is also the recipient of the 2022 Distinguished Student Award from the Pennsylvania Association of Gifted Education. David practices karate, plays basketball, and loves to spend time with his sister when he is not studying. According to his parents, Henry and Ronya, David was always curious about knowing things. They believe their child’s curiosity for knowing everything helped him race ahead in academics, while still having some interests of kids his age, like playing with Legos. “He’s a kid, you know what I’m saying? So just because his mind can comprehend and understand and fathom and have a really big discussion with you about big ideas or theories, does not mean he’s not going to act like a 9-year-old,” his mother told Insider.

