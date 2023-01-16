Images created with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) have taken over the internet and gone viral in no time. In a recent turnaround of events, several such images have surfaced on the internet where people used Artificial Intelligence to create ‘extraordinary’ images of men and women, making them look uniquely different. A similar example of such images has again started making rounds on the internet where we can see a few elderly people dressed in a ‘stylish’ manner and walking the ramp. The images were created by Malik Afegbua, a Nigerian filmmaker who is known for making commercials and documentary films.

The photos were shared on Instagram by the filmmaker with a caption that read, “Fashion show for the seniors.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malik Afegbua (@slickcityceo)



In the pictures, we can see old men and women dressed in fashionable clothes of dark tone. All the elderly people are of African origin and look stunning on the ramp.

While the pictures have grabbed the attention of many social media users, the series has also caught the attention of celebrity costume designer, Ruth E Carter. Taking to the comment section, she wrote, “Who created this? Dope.” In the meantime, many users also took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “Where did this happen? Who did this… I love it!!”, while another person wrote, “Silver shines wherever it goes…. Beautiful!!!”

“This is sooo impressive and captivating that it feels surreal!!! Amazing work Malik,” a third person commented.

The post has already grabbed thousands of views and over 40,000 likes. The number of likes and comments also keeps increasing.

Speaking on the same, the filmmaker while interacting with BBC noted that he embraced the emergence of AI as a ‘new leading force’ of art. With his new series, Afegbua saw it as an opportunity to challenge the ‘marginalisation’ of older people in society.

