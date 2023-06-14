Nigerian chef Hilda Baci sets Guinness World Record for longest solo cooking marathon

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has clinched the Guinness World Record for the longest solo cooking session after a marathon 93 hours and 11 minutes cooking nonstop on her feet, the organisation confirmed.

She broke the previous record of 87 hours, 45 minutes set by Indian chef Lata Tondon in 2019.

Hilda Baci reportedly trained at the gym to stay on her feet for the four days needed to break the record last month. She said that her 11-15 May bid was meant to help “put Nigerian cuisine on the map”.

She wanted Nigerian recipes to be propagated across the world. She said, “You know, I want it to be a normal thing to make Egusi soup in an American home. I want you to be able to walk into any random supermarket and find Nigerian ingredients,” reported AFP.

Baci’s record attempt comes at a time when many Nigerians are struggling with high inflation, fuel shortages and other economic woes.

While she was cooking several high-profile figures visited Baci, including Lagos’ state governor, the country’s then vice president and Nigerian Afrobeats music star Tiwa Savage.

This is not Baci’s first success. She previously hosted a TV cooking show and represented Nigeria to win a regional cook-off competition to make the classic West African dish of spicy jollof rice.

Guinness World Records said in a statement, according to AFP, “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that… Hilda Baci has now officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual).”

With inputs from agencies

