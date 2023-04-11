Niger: Gunmen kill 5 soldiers in ambush near Algeria border
The soldiers were protecting a convoy of gold miners. Attacks on gold miners have been frequent in the Agadez region where migrant, arms, and drug trafficking is rife through Niger's vast swathes of desert bordering Libya and Algeria
Gunmen killed at least five soldiers protecting a convoy of gold miners in the remote north of Niger near Algeria border on Monday, AFP reported.
The armed assailants mingled with the convoy before opening fire on the military escorts on Sunday, AFP quoted a source as saying.
The soldiers chased the gunmen and “fell into an ambush which left five dead”, the source added.
The convoy was heading for the town of Arlit from the gold rush site of Tchibarakaten 450 km to the northeast where thousands of people have been drawn hoping to strike the precious metal.
A survivor of the attack told the Air Info online journal, based in the northern regional capital Agadez, that the assailants were “heavily armed” and laid an ambush.
Frequent attacks on gold miners
The journal reported that five more soldiers were wounded.
An elected local official told AFP that “quantities of gold were probably carried off” by the attackers who “seem to have been well informed”.
Attacks on gold miners have been frequent in the Agadez region where migrant, arms and drug trafficking is rife through Niger’s vast swathes of desert bordering Libya and Algeria.
The impoverished Sahel country is grappling with a seven-year-old campaign by jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.
With inputs from AFP
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Germany to send troops to Niger as part of EU mission
Germany intends to deploy up to 60 soldiers to Niger as part of an EU operation designed to support the government in Niamey in the build-up of its forces
Nearly a million children from Africa's Sahel area will face 'severe wasting', says UN children's agency
UNICEF said in a statement that 'an estimated 970,000 children under 5 from West Africa's three central Sahel countries (Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger) will face severe wasting this year'