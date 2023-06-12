Nicola sturgeon insists she had done 'nothing wrong' after arrest in SNP fraud probe

Scotland’s former leader, Nicola Sturgeon, maintained her innocence on Sunday following her arrest as part of an inquiry into the financial matters of Scotland’s ruling party.

During the investigation, detectives questioned Sturgeon for approximately seven hours as part of “Operation Branchform,” which focuses on the Scottish National Party’s (SNP) finances, the dominant political force in Scotland.

Police Scotland later released her, pending further investigation. Sturgeon expressed her shock and distress in a Twitter statement after her release, stating her certainty of having committed no offense.

She emphasized her commitment to not causing harm to either the SNP or the country. Sturgeon acknowledged the limitations on what she could disclose due to the ongoing investigation but maintained her belief in her innocence, stating that it is beyond doubt.

A statement from Police Scotland confirmed her release without charge and highlighted that this is the third arrest in a probe that has had a significant impact on Scottish politics.

The unfolding scandal has caused a severe crisis within the SNP and has dealt a blow to its aspirations for an independent Scotland.

Labour’s shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray reacted to the latest news by saying: “For too long, a culture of secrecy and cover-up has been allowed to fester at the heart of the SNP.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “It’s fair to say that today’s events will have huge ramifications both for the SNP and the future of Scottish politics.”

Questions over funding

Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the SNP, was arrested in April as part of the probe.

At the time, police raided the Glasgow home shared by the couple, erecting a crime-scene tent in the front garden, and SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.

Murrell has long faced questions over the alleged diversion of £600,000 ($750,000) in SNP donations that were meant to support its drive for Scottish independence.

He also failed to declare a personal loan to the party of more than £100,000.

Party treasurer Colin Beattie was also arrested in April.

Sturgeon made her final appearance as First Minister in the Scottish Parliament in March.

After more than eight years at the helm, Sturgeon said in February that she lacked the “energy” to carry on and was stepping down.

But the police investigation into Murrell, whom she married in 2010, had been a cloud over her head.

Murrell resigned from his SNP leadership post in March after the party falsely denied to media that it had lost 30,000 members.

The disclosure came as the SNP held a bitter election to replace Sturgeon as party leader and Scotland’s first minister, eventually won by Humza Yousaf.

Yousaf denied that Sturgeon had quit knowing the police investigation was about to come perilously close to home.

“Nicola’s legacy stands on its own,” he said.

Following Murrell’s arrest, Yousaf said “clearly it’s not great, and I think the sooner we can get to a conclusion in this police investigation, the better.

“I’ve never been an office bearer in the party, I’ve not had a role in the party finances,” he added.

Recent surveys show only around 45 percent of Scots back their nation leaving the UK — the same minority recorded in a 2014 referendum, which London insists settled the matter for a generation.

