Nicaragua: Strong tremors felt in capital Managua as 6.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off western coast
The United States Geological Survey said there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage
Los Angeles: A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the western coast of Nicaragua on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said, but no tsunami threat was reported.
The quake hit at 1:42 am (0742 GMT) at a depth of 25.3 kilometers (15.7 miles), with the epicenter located about 38 miles from the coastline, according to USGS data.
There were no immediate reports of damage, Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo told official media.
The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported no threat, and the USGS said there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage.
Residents told local broadcaster La Nueva Radio Ya that strong tremors were felt in the capital Managua.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey; no casualty reported
The quake, which was recorded at a depth of 6.7 kilometres, struck the town of Puturge in Malatya province at 5.02 pm, said Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits Indonesia's Sulawesi
There were no casualties or loss of properties reported after a massive earthquake struck Indonesia's Sulawesi on Tuesday