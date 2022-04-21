World

Nicaragua: Strong tremors felt in capital Managua as 6.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off western coast

The United States Geological Survey said there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage

Agence France-Presse April 21, 2022 15:12:42 IST
Nicaragua: Strong tremors felt in capital Managua as 6.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off western coast

Representational image. News18

Los Angeles: A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the western coast of Nicaragua on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said, but no tsunami threat was reported.

The quake hit at 1:42 am (0742 GMT) at a depth of 25.3 kilometers (15.7 miles), with the epicenter located about 38 miles from the coastline, according to USGS data.

There were no immediate reports of damage, Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo told official media.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported no threat, and the USGS said there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Residents told local broadcaster La Nueva Radio Ya that strong tremors were felt in the capital Managua.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 21, 2022 15:12:42 IST

TAGS:

also read

Powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey; no casualty reported
World

Powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey; no casualty reported

The quake, which was recorded at a depth of 6.7 kilometres, struck the town of Puturge in Malatya province at 5.02 pm, said Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits Indonesia's Sulawesi
World

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits Indonesia's Sulawesi

There were no casualties or loss of properties reported after a massive earthquake struck Indonesia's Sulawesi on Tuesday