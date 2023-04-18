NIA to probe last month’s attack on Indian High Commission in London

New Delhi: The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to launch a probe into the last month’s attacks by Khalistan leaders on the Indian High Commission in London.

The order by MHA effectively means that the Delhi Police Special Cell, which had earlier registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), must hand over the investigation to NIA.

The Indian High Commission in London was vandalised by Khalistan supporters on March 19. The pro-Khalistani elements were protesting the manhunt of preacher Amritpal Singh.

The decision for an NIA probe comes after a preliminary investigation pointed a link with Pakistan’s ISI following which MHA was convinced to carry out a more thorough investigation.

According to a report by Times of India, the probe will require investigators to ascertain the identities of those involved in the attack and nab Avtar Singh Khanda, the person who allegedly led the mob.

“The central government is of the opinion that a scheduled offence under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, has been committed. The gravity of the offence and its national and international linkages require that it is probed by the NIA,” the order states.

Last week, Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other top Indian officials flagged concerns about the misuse of UK’s asylum program by Khalistan elements to carry out terrorist attacks.

The Ministry of External Affairs said last month, “We expect host governments will take action to identify and prosecute all those involved and take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. We would hope host governments provide full and adequate protection to our missions as well as to the personnel working there.”

