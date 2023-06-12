NIA releases footage of Indian High Commission attack, urges information on assailants

Appealing to the members of the public to help identify the perpetrators, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday released CCTV footage of the attack on the Indian High Commission in London by Khalistani sympathisers.

In a statement, the NIA asked the public to provide information about the persons seen in the video footage, adding that the identity of the informant will be kept secret.

The Indian High Commission was attacked by a mob of Khalistan sympathisers on March 19 this year. The Tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission was grabbed at by the protesters chanting pro-Khalistan slogans

The U.K. government had later condemned the incident as “disgraceful” and “completely unacceptable”.

Officials from the mission said the “attempted but failed” attack had been foiled and that the Tricolour was now flying “grander”.

The Metropolitan Police said two members of security staff sustained minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment. An investigation has been launched.

Responding to the incident, London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan said he condemned “the violent disorder and vandalism that took place”.

“There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour,” he tweeted.

The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis described the incident as “disgraceful” and “totally unacceptable”.

Foreign Office minister Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon said he was “appalled” and the government would take the security of the Indian High Commission “seriously”.

“This is a completely unacceptable action against the integrity of the Mission and its staff,” he tweeted.

Scotland Yard said it was called to reports of disorder on March 19 afternoon and that a man has been arrested as its enquiries continue.

“Windows were broken at the High Commission building,” the Metropolitan Police statement said.

“Officers attended the location. The majority of those present had dispersed prior to the arrival of police. An investigation was launched, and one male was arrested nearby a short time later on suspicion of violent disorder. Enquiries continue,” the statement said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had summoned the senior-most British diplomat in New Delhi to convey India’s “strong protest” at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London.

“An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the U.K. Government under the Vienna Convention,” the MEA statement said.

“India finds unacceptable the indifference of the U.K. Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK. It is expected that the U.K. Government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today’s incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” it added.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.