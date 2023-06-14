NIA issues lookout notice for over 40 people involved in Indian High Commission attack in UK

Almost two months after Khalistani supporters vandalised the Indian High Commission in the UK, the National Investigation Agency issued a lookout notice seeking the identification of over 40 individuals allegedly involved in the attack.

The NIA issued a lookout notice identifying 45 people on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On 19.03.23 these persons were involved in an attack on the High Commission of India, London. They caused grievous injury and disrespected the Indian National Flag If anyone has any information about them, please Whatsapp/DM @+917290009373,” NIA said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the investigative body also released CCTV footage running for over two hours of the attempted vandalisation of the Indian High Commission in London in March.

“CCTV footage of the attack by anti-national elements on High Commission of India London, which happened on 19.03.2023 is uploaded above. All the members of the public are requested to provide any information regarding the persons seen in the footage to the NIA in the public interest. Information may be provided on Whatsapp No +91 7290009373. The identity of the informant shall be kept secret,” the NIA said.

The Indian community on March 19 held a large gathering in front of the Indian High Commission in London against the “disrespectful act” of Khalistan supporters towards the Indian flag and demanded that the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan and the British government act against the perpetrators at the earliest.

The desecration of the Indian Flag led to an unprecedented outpouring of support from the diverse Indian community settled here in Britain. Expats from all across the UK travelled to London to express their solidarity with the Indian Flag and with the unity of India. The gathering resoundingly debunked the idea of Khalistan, saying there are no takers for it.

