News channels critical of Erdogan’s admin for bad handling of quake relief banned, fined

Istanbul: The media regulatory body in Turkey has fined three broadcasters for their critical reportage of the Turkey earthquake that killed more than 42,000 people.

The three media broadcasters Halk TV, Tele 1 and FOX are known for their editorial line that is critical of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. They have been slapped with fines, calculated based on their revenues for the previous month.

The news channels have been accused of reporting on the shortcomings of the Erdogan government’s earthquake response.

Broadcasters handed fines

According to Ilhan Tasci, head of Turkey’s media watchdog, both Halk TV and Tele 1 were fined five per cent of their January revenues while FOX was fined three per cent of their January turnover for separate infractions.

He also said that the broadcasters were ordered to suspend one of their daily programmes for five days.

“All these penalties were based on comments and news after the earthquake,” wrote Tasci.

He added, “We live in a time when reporting is considered a crime.”

Journalist groups condemn move

The Committee to Protect Journalists said in a statement, “Critical journalism during a time of mourning for the tens of thousands of lives lost to the earthquakes may appear harsh, but it can also pave the way to justice for the victims and better regulations to save lives in the future.”

“Turkish authorities should revoke the penalties leveled against broadcasters FOX TV Turkey, Halk TV, and TELE1, and refrain from silencing media criticism of the government and its institutions,” CPJ Program Director Carlos Martinez de la Serna demanded.

Nazim Bilgin, the head of Turkey’s Journalists’ Association called the imposition of fines a “crime.”

“With these penalties, the criminal members of [the regulator], who disregard the right of the public to receive news and the right of the earthquake victims to be informed, commit a great crime,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.