New Zealand pizza chain introduces unique Afterlife scheme, says eat now, pay only after death

New Zealand-based pizza company, Hell Pizza, has introduced a unique payment scheme called Afterlife Pay, allowing customers to indulge in their pizzas now and settle the bills after their passing. Setting itself apart in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) market, the program stands out with its absence of hidden fees or penalties.

The company’s website states that only 666 customers can participate in this legally binding contract. The concept revolves around the idea of relieving the burden of immediate payment. Customers who choose to be among the select 666 living mortals will formally declare their debt to the company in their Will.

Hell Pizza offers a selection of 24 creatively named pizzas, catering to various tastes with options like Lust, Greed, Envy, Wrath, and Pride. Additional choices such as Pandemonium, Brimstone, Mordor, Grimm, and Mischief add an adventurous flair to the menu.

To promote this unconventional payment scheme, the company released a video on its official YouTube channel. The video depicts an individual accompanied by a lawyer delivering pizzas to customers and requesting them to sign an agreement allowing them to enjoy the pizza now for free and make payment after passing away. The video’s description emphasizes the ease of feasting in Hell with Afterlife Pay.

The response to Hell Pizza’s Afterlife Pay scheme has been mixed, with one individual asking how to apply, while another questioned its authenticity.

Those interested in availing themselves of the scheme can visit the company’s website and sign up. Successful candidates will be notified before June 17th and will receive a unique code to enjoy their pizza immediately, with payment expected in the afterlife.

With inputs from agencies

