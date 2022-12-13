New Zealand passes law banning cigarettes for future generations, eyes near-total tobacco ban from 2023

Wellington: In an attempt to bring in a near-total tobacco ban from next year, New Zealand on Tuesday passed a law banning cigarettes for future generations in the country.

Looking at phasing in a ban on tobacco from 2023, the law passed by Parliament means that anyone born after 2008 will never be able to buy cigarettes or tobacco products in New Zealand.

It will also lead to the number of people being able to buy tobacco shrinking each year. By 2050, 40-year-olds will be too young to buy cigarettes.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall, who introduced the bill in Parliament, called it a step “towards a smoke-free future”.

“Thousands of people will live longer, healthier lives and the health system will be NZ$5 billion (US$3.2 billion) better off from not needing to treat the illnesses caused by smoking,” Dr Verrall said.

The smoking rate in New Zealand is already one of the lowest in the world, with just 8% of adults smoking daily, according to government statistics released in November. The percentage of smokers is down from 9.4% recorded last year.

The Smokefree Environments Bill is likely to reduce that number to less than 5% by 2025, with the eventual aim of wiping out the practice altogether.

The bill is also designed to limit the number of retailers able to sell smoked tobacco products to 600 nationwide – down from 6,000 currently – and reduce nicotine levels in products to make them less addictive.

The Health Minister said, “It means nicotine will be reduced to non-addictive levels and communities will be free from the proliferation and clustering of retailers who target and sell tobacco products in certain areas.”

The new legislation does not ban vape products, which have become far more popular among younger generations now than cigarettes.

Critics of the bill – including the ACT party which holds nearly 10 seats in Parliament – have warned that the policy could trigger a black market in tobacco products and kill off small shops.

“No one wants to see people smoke, but the reality is, some will and Labour’s nanny state prohibition is going to cause problems,” ACT Deputy Leader Brooke van Velden said reacting to the new legislation.

