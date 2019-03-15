New Zealand mosque shootings: Donald Trump conveys warmest sympathy after being slammed for 'lack of condolences'

After Donald Trump was raked across the coals on social media for simply tweeting out a link to the homepage of Breitbart, a conservative, "far-right" American news platform after the twin shootings in New Zealand, the US president deleted the tweet and instead put out a statement on the social media platform conveying his "warmest sympathy and best wishes to the people of New Zealand".

My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019

Information about only one of the apprehended suspects has filtered through, who also reportedly live-streamed the dastardly attack and uploaded a 'manifesto' of sorts revealing details about himself. One of the gunmen believed to be responsible for the attack had expressed admiration for Trump in the 73-page manifesto.

In a document detailing his intentions behind the attack, the gunman said that he was a supporter of Trump's policies. He also said that he was inspired by Candace Owens, who is an American conservative commentator. Journalists, activists and the general public from all over the world have condemned Trump's tweet, which is "bereft of condolence"

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.