New Zealand mosque shootings: Donald Trump tweets only link to Breitbart story; Twitterati slams president for lack of condolences

As the international community reels under the shock of the hate-driven shootings in two mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch, US president Donald Trump has invited criticism for his tweet after the incident which only contains the link to the homepage of Breitbart, a conservative, "far right" American news platform.

Even though there is no official confirmation about the motives of the suspects in the shootings — which have resulted in the deaths of 49 people — preliminary media reports and one of the suspects' 'self-declaration' of sorts suggests Islamophobic and anti-immigrant undercurrents to the deadly attack.

However, information about only one of the apprehended suspects have filtered through, who also reportedly live-streamed the dastardly attack and uploaded a 'manifesto' of sorts revealing details about himself. One of the gunman believed to be responsible for the attack had expressed admiration for Trump in the 73-page manifesto.

In this document detailing his intention behind the attack, the gunman said that he was a supporter of Trump's policies. He also said that he was inspired by Candace Owens, who is an American conservative commentator. Journalists, activists and the general public from all over the world have condemned Trump's tweet, which is "bereft of condolence". An activist also posted links of Democrats in the race for the US Presidential Election in 2020.

May our country survive your hate and weakness. — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) March 15, 2019

The New Zealand Mosque shooter says in his manifesto that he admires Donald Trump because Trump is “a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose.” — Christopher O'Riley (@cjoriley) March 15, 2019

No words of condolences?

No words of mourning?

No words of support?

No words of condemning the attack? Just a useless link to a conspiracy website that has been proven to push lies and right wing extremism. You make me sick. — Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) March 15, 2019

I think you misspelled Christchurch. — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) March 15, 2019

You're just out here plugging Breitbart for no reason whatsoever? Cool. That's a totally normal, presidential thing to do. Especially in the midst of what's happening in Christchurch. Which is a city in NZ by the way, not a place of worship where you inexplicably sign bibles. — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) March 15, 2019

How about tweeting about the horrific mass-shooting at the #NewZealand mosques, and acting like a world leader instead of a world buffoon on Twitter. Shame on you... #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 15, 2019

With inputs from agencies

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.