New Zealand mosque shootings: Donald Trump tweets only link to Breitbart story; Twitterati slams president for lack of condolences

World FP Staff Mar 15, 2019 15:38:57 IST

As the international community reels under the shock of the hate-driven shootings in two mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch, US president Donald Trump has invited criticism for his tweet after the incident which only contains the link to the homepage of Breitbart, a conservative, "far right" American news platform.

Even though there is no official confirmation about the motives of the suspects in the shootings — which have resulted in the deaths of 49 people — preliminary media reports and one of the suspects' 'self-declaration' of sorts suggests Islamophobic and anti-immigrant undercurrents to the deadly attack.

However, information about only one of the apprehended suspects have filtered through, who also reportedly live-streamed the dastardly attack and uploaded a 'manifesto' of sorts revealing details about himself. One of the gunman believed to be responsible for the attack had expressed admiration for Trump in the 73-page manifesto.

In this document detailing his intention behind the attack, the gunman said that he was a supporter of Trump's policies. He also said that he was inspired by Candace Owens, who is an American conservative commentator. Journalists, activists and the general public from all over the world have condemned Trump's tweet, which is "bereft of condolence". An activist also posted links of Democrats in the race for the US Presidential Election in 2020.

 

 

 

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2019 15:38:57 IST

