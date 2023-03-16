New Zealand: Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands, says USGS

An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude struck the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) USGS added. A tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System said.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.8, occurred on 16-03-2023, 06:25:58 IST, Lat: -30.34 & Long: -175.17, Depth: 41 Km, Location: Kermadec Islands,” NCS tweeted on Thursday.

The quake struck at a depth of 41 kilometres at a latitude of -30.34 and a longitude of -175.17.

