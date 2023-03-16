New Zealand: Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands, says USGS
The quake struck at a depth of 41 kilometres at a latitude of -30.34 and a longitude of -175.17
An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude struck the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) USGS added. A tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System said.
“Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.8, occurred on 16-03-2023, 06:25:58 IST, Lat: -30.34 & Long: -175.17, Depth: 41 Km, Location: Kermadec Islands,” NCS tweeted on Thursday.
Earthquake of Magnitude:6.8, Occurred on 16-03-2023, 06:25:58 IST, Lat: -30.34 & Long: -175.17, Depth: 41 Km ,Location:Kermadec Islands Region for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/AvDg5LZ2Sg@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @OfficeOfDrJS pic.twitter.com/NAE1FEovRu
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 16, 2023
The quake struck at a depth of 41 kilometres at a latitude of -30.34 and a longitude of -175.17.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch: Kane Williamson dives to thrilling win over Sri Lanka in first Test
Kane Williamson scripted a remarkable New Zealand win in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Christchurch, scoring an unbeaten century.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews ton inspires visitors, Blackcaps chase falters
Angelo Mathews rescued Sri Lanka from a tight spot and led the tourists to a second innings total of 302, setting New Zealand a target of 285.
Cleanliness Check: How pure is the air you are breathing?
The research conducted by scientists in Australia and China found that more than 99 per cent of people around the world are exposed to levels PM2.5 that the WHO defines as unhealthy. East Asia, South Asia and North Africa are worst affected while New Zealand and Australia face the lowest threat