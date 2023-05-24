New York City ranked as worst place to start a career for fresh graduates, study shows
The study compared factors such as the availability of entry-level jobs, housing affordability, and commuter friendliness across various cities. Surprisingly, New York City emerged as one of the least suitable places to begin a career
New York City is often regarded as an appealing destination for professionals due to its towering skyscrapers, vibrant atmosphere, and a multitude of attractions such as Times Square, and yellow cabs. However, recent findings from a survey suggest that it may not be the most favorable location for recent graduates to kick-start their careers in the United States.
According to a report titled “2023’s Best and Worst Places to Start a Career” by personal finance website WalletHub, young graduates are advised to reconsider their decision to move to New York City. The study compared factors such as the availability of entry-level jobs, housing affordability, and commuter friendliness across various cities. Surprisingly, New York City emerged as one of the least suitable places to begin a career.
According to The New York Post, NYC ranked a disappointing 182nd place out of all the cities considered, scoring the lowest across 26 metrics encompassing professional opportunities and quality of life. These metrics included the number of available entry-level jobs per 100,000 working-age residents, the average monthly starting salary, housing affordability, the average length of the workweek, and more.
One notable finding of the study was that New York City had the fewest number of entry-level jobs available per 100,000 professionals aged 16 and above, a staggering 18 times lower than the city with the highest job availability, Orlando. Furthermore, other cities like Newark, New Jersey (180th position), Gulfport City, Mississippi (181st), and Detroit (179th) also experienced a decline in their rankings.
With inputs from agencies
