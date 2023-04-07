'New World Order': Russia pivoting Ukraine war to turn tables on US domination

Ankara: The war in Ukraine has reached a point where Russia wants to use the conflict to undermine US hegemony. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during his visit to Turkey said that Moscow wants any peace talks on Ukraine to focus on creating a “new world order”.

Lavrov is in Turkey to hold talks with his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. It is important to note that Turkey has remained a neutral party, supporting both Moscow and Kyiv.

He said, “Any negotiation needs to be based on taking into account Russian interests, Russian concerns.”

“It should be about the principles on which the new world order will be based.”

He also emphasised that Russia strongly rejects a “unipolar world order led by ‘one hegemon'”.

Arguing that the Ukrainian offensive is a part of Russia’s long struggle against US’ dominance over the international stage, the Kremlin said that it has no choice but to continue the war as it sees no diplomatic solution.

Lavrov also threatened of pulling out of landmark grain deal that allowed vital exports to leave blocked ports in the Black Sea.

Lavrov said, “If there is no further progress in removing barriers to the export of Russian fertilisers and grain, we will think about whether this deal is necessary.”

Russia has time and again threatened to abandon the agreement that has allowed the export of more than 25 million tons of grain.

Moscow has been complaining that its side of the agreement, promising the right to export fertiliser free from Western sanctions, is not respected.

Turkey is pushing for a 120-day extension in compliance with the original agreement, which was negotiated by Ankara and the United Nations last July.

