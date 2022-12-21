New weapons deliveries to Ukraine will 'aggravate' conflict, says Kremlin

New Delhi: ‘New weapons deliveries to Ukraine will aggravate conflict’, said Kremlin. The statement came amid Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s scheduled visit to Washington. This is his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February.

Congressional leaders in the US unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion in emergency spending, mostly to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters.

The bill, which runs for 4,155 pages, includes about $772.5 billion for non-defense, discretionary programs and $858 billion for defense and would last through the end of the fiscal year at the end of September.

Lawmakers worked to stuff as many priorities as they could into the sprawling package, likely the last major bill of the current Congress. They are racing to complete passage before a midnight Friday deadline or face the prospect of a partial government shutdown going into the Christmas holiday.

The spending package includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine. It would be the biggest American infusion of assistance yet to Ukraine, above even President Joe Biden’s $37 billion emergency request, and ensure that funding flows to the war effort for months to come.

The US has provided about $68 billion to Ukraine in previous rounds of military, economic and humanitarian assistance.

“The bitterness of winter has descended on Eastern Europe, and if our friends in Ukraine hope to triumph Russia, America must stand firmly on the side of our democratic friends abroad,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

