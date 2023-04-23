New wave of protests against judicial overhaul erupt in Israel ahead of 75th independence day

Tel Aviv: Tens of thousands of Israelis rallied against the controversial judicial reforms on Saturday ahead of the country’s 75th Independence Day.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paused the judicial overhaul last month in the wake of growing discontent among citizens. The latest protests against them come as Israelis are set to mark both Israeli independence day and Israeli memorial day, which commemorates those killed in Israel’s wars and in terror attacks.

“My father was killed on Yom Kippur War,” 53-year-old photographer Miri Pinchuk told Reuters. “He gave his life for this country, because he was raised up also with the belief that it’s going to be a democracy.”

Netanyahu’s proposals would give the government control over the appointment of Supreme Court judges and the parliament will have the power to overrule many decisions of the court. They have caused one of the biggest domestic crises in Israel’s recent history.

The proposals were introduced after the government accused a number of judges of increasingly usurping the role of parliament. The government justified the proposals by saying that they would bring a balance between the judiciary and elected politicians.

Critics say it will remove vital checks and balances underpinning a democratic state and hand unchecked power to the government.

A poll released by Israel’s public broadcaster on Friday found the plans are deeply unpopular, with 53 per cent saying they believe the plans will harm the country. Additionally, 60 per cent of Israelis said the government does not represent them and 48 per cent believe the situation in the country will continue to get worse.

With inputs from agencies

